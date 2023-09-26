A ballet built around the music of Birmingham heavy metal superstars Black Sabbath is attracting new audiences, according to producers.

Birmingham Royal Ballet says more than 60% of tickets in Birmingham for Black Sabbath - The Ballet have been sold to people who have never attended a ballet before.

The show runs until Saturday 30 September at Birmingham Hippodrome and is sold out.

The opening night saw Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi joined by singer Ozzy Osbourne's wife Sharon, fellow band member Geezer Butler and Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant.

After its Birmingham run, the show will move to Plymouth Theatre Royal from 12-14 October and London’s Sadler’s Wells from 18-21 October.