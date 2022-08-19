A wind farm in southern Scotland has been rejected amid concerns over the height of the turbines involved.

The scheme at Garcrogo Hill and Barmark Hill, near Corsock, would have seen nine turbines up to 200m (650ft) constructed.

Developers argued that the scheme could meet the power needs of 38,500 homes and help achieve green energy targets.

However, a Scottish government reporter concluded its visual impact would be significant and ruled it could not proceed.