Wind farm rejected amid turbine height concerns
At a glance
A Scottish government reporter has rejected plans for a wind farm near Corsock
Developers argued it could contribute to meeting green energy targets and provide an economic boost
The plans were refused due to concerns over the visual impact of turbines up to 200m (650ft) high
A wind farm in southern Scotland has been rejected amid concerns over the height of the turbines involved.
The scheme at Garcrogo Hill and Barmark Hill, near Corsock, would have seen nine turbines up to 200m (650ft) constructed.
Developers argued that the scheme could meet the power needs of 38,500 homes and help achieve green energy targets.
However, a Scottish government reporter concluded its visual impact would be significant and ruled it could not proceed.
Energiekontor UK had appealed against Dumfries and Galloway Council's failure to determine its planning application within the required time frame.
It argued that the proposals could make a significant contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
It also estimated that the £60m investment would inject nearly £400,000 a year into the region's economy.
The Scottish government reporter said that, despite taking into account its renewable energy and financial benefits, he could not allow it to go ahead.
The reporter added he was not satisfied that the height of the turbines was appropriate to their surroundings and concluded that planning consent should be refused.