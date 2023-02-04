The first black police officer in Bedfordshire hopes that he has "paved the way for others" as his memoirs have been made into a book.

Eric Edwin, 62, joined the force in 1978 and retired as a civilian worker in 2021 after being diagnosed with cancer.

He said he became a police officer to make his family proud. His father, Peter Edwin, had come to Luton from St Lucia as part of the Windrush generation.

"I can't change the past, [but can] influence the future; that's how I look at it - be the best you can," he said.