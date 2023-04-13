In her report, inspector Alexandra Brouder said: "Children's safety is potentially compromised, as some staff do not have a secure knowledge and understanding of how to safeguard children from harm.

"Children are not able to play in a comfortable environment, as the setting is not maintained at a warm enough temperature to support their health and well-being.

"Staff do not ensure that children have daily access to the outdoors for fresh air and exercise, which is a requirement.

"They are not supported to further develop their good health because of this oversight in staff's planning."

However, she said despite her concerns, children enjoyed their time at the nursery and formed positive relationships with staff.

A spokesperson from ABC Daycare added: "We are working with Ofsted and the local authority quality improvement team to address the issues raised in the inspection.

"We have an action plan in place and issues raised have either been addressed or being addressed."

The nursery will be re-inspected within the next six months.