The event billed as "Scotland's largest rural performing arts festival" has unveiled its programme for later this year.

Dumfries and Galloway Arts Festival will run from 20 to 29 May.

Organisers have planned a mix of both online and in-person events which will be staged across the 10 days.

They said it promised "incredible work" would be taken to every corner of the "vibrant region".

The festival's creative director Melanie Purdie said: "We look forward to inspiring and engaging audiences, artists, venues and communities across the region this year - offering escapism through a vibrant and diverse programme of world-class performance.

"We are proud to celebrate and promote local artists, and welcome back national companies, returning to venues, outdoor locations and online screens this May."

Among those performing this year are Britain's Got Talent winner Lost Voice Guy who will be coming to the Theatre Royal in Dumfries.

The final day of the festival will also see the Crawick Multiverse near Sanquhar form the backdrop for a street music band performance.

The full programme for the event is available online., external