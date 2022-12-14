New band formed by ex-Maccabees to play festival
A new project from former members of The Maccabees and Stereophonics is among the first wave of acts to play at a renamed music festival.
Sound City Ipswich will be called Brighten The Corners, external when it returns next year.
It will be held on 9 and 10 June across five venues in the town.
Marcus Neal, head of programming for the festival, said there was a "great spread of genres" in the line-up.
Organisers said 86TVs, the new project from The Maccbaees’ Felix and Hugo White, would be one of the headliners.
The band, which also includes Jamie Morrison of the Noisettes and Stereophonics, was formed after The Maccabees played their final shows at Alexandra Palace in London in 2016.
Other acts announced include art-punk newcomers The Lounge Society and singer-songwriter Rozi Plain, whose music is described as a combination of minimalist blues, indie folk and free-floating jazz.
Five-piece alternative band Moreish Idols, experimental trio Kyoto Kyoto and slowcore rock band Deathcrash will also perform.
Mr Neal said: “It’s a real pleasure pulling together a festival line-up and it feels great to be able to start releasing the first names for 2023.
"We’re always proud of the quality of artists we work with and 2023 will be no different.
"This first release covers so many bases from spiritual jazz to UK hip-hop, indie-folk to post-punk... we look forward to building upon this with further announcements in the new year."
The Brighten The Corners name is taken from the title of the fourth studio album from US band Pavement.
Organisers previously worked in partnership with Sound City Liverpool, which started in 2008.
Next year's event will be sponsored by the University of Suffolk.
Sound City Ipswich made its debut in autumn 2019, was cancelled in 2020 due to Covid and returned in 2021.
It took a break in 2022 while organisers concentrated on establishing a new arts centre at St Stephen's Church.
The renamed event will again run across five venues, including St Stephen's Church, and have more than 70 artists performing, but in its new summer weekend dates.
Other venues include the recently reopened Baths, the Corn Exchange, The Smokehouse, and an outdoor stage on Cornhill.
