Police inquiry after pupil attacked in school raid
Ash Manor School says a student and a teacher were attacked by two boys who climbed over a school fence
The raiders fled by jumping back over the fence minutes later, the school says
Police are investigating and have increased patrols in the area
Police have launched an inquiry after a student and teacher were attacked by two boys who broke into a school.
The raiders scaled a fence at Ash Manor School in Guildford, Surrey, before launching the attack last Wednesday, the head teacher said.
Surrey Police told the BBC it was investigating, and added that it had increased patrols in the area.
A letter to parents from head teacher Agnes Bailey described the incident as "serious and distressing".
Ms Bailey told parents that the raiders "made their way to a classroom and launched a physical attack upon a student in that room.
"The teacher intervened to protect that student and was assaulted in the process."
Ms Bailey said the whole incident lasted less than three minutes.
Insp Blaine Rafferty said: “We are working closely with the school as part of our investigation.
“There will be a continued police presence in the area whilst our inquiries continue.”
The school has asked students and parents not to speculate on social media, as this could "spread misinformation" and "cause greater worry and alarm".
