A man has been arrested after a dog had to be put down after it was injured in a "savage" attack where the animal's owner was also badly injured, police said.

The man was walking his dog at North Denes caravan park in Lowestoft, between 18:00 and 20:00 GMT on New Year's Eve when his dog was attacked by what were described as two American Bulldog-type animals.

At the same time the owner was kicked and punched by a group of young men and women.

The arrested man was released on bail pending further inquiries and his dog was seized, Suffolk Police said.