Four people have been arrested in connection with a series of alleged arson attacks on parked cars in Tonbridge.

Three vehicles - a Chevrolet, Ford and Hyundai - were reportedly set on fire in The Chase and Avon Close in the early hours of Thursday morning, Kent Police said.

A 20-year-old man, two teenage girls and a teenage boy were arrested at about 01:45 BST.

Police are appealing for anyone with information which may assist the investigation to get in touch.