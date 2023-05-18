Four arrested after cars set on fire
Four people have been arrested in connection with a series of alleged arson attacks on parked cars in Tonbridge.
Three vehicles - a Chevrolet, Ford and Hyundai - were reportedly set on fire in The Chase and Avon Close in the early hours of Thursday morning, Kent Police said.
A 20-year-old man, two teenage girls and a teenage boy were arrested at about 01:45 BST.
Police are appealing for anyone with information which may assist the investigation to get in touch.
