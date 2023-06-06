A new primary school is set to be built in Worksop after receiving planning approval.

The education centre will be built on land off Gatekeeper Way in two phases as part of a residential development in the north of the Nottinghamshire town.

It is expected eventually have a capacity for 315 primary level and 26 nursery children, and is due to open in September 2024.

Nottinghamshire County Council’s planning and rights of way committee backed the scheme on Tuesday.