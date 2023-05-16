Explosion-hit flats could be bulldozed
A block of flats severely damaged in a deliberate gas explosion could soon be demolished if plans are approved.
The blast ripped through the terraced block in Whickam Street, Sunderland, in February 2022, destroying one section and leaving neighbours homeless.
Ian Lenaghan, 59, was jailed for five years after admitting damaging property and being reckless as to endanger life.
He was severely injured in the explosion, which left three others also hurt.
Police said at the time it was "sheer luck that nobody died".
Sunderland City Council has received an application from housing provider Gentoo which wants to demolish the remaining homes in the Roker area of the city.
The terraced site originally contained four properties, split into eight flats, although two of the flats were demolished due to the explosion, which caused about £1.4m in repairs.
An application said demolition was needed "due to the amount of damage" caused to the properties following the explosion.
Those behind the plans have said repairing the properties, which have remained vacant due to structural issues, would not be feasible.
According to planning documents, no redevelopment or rebuilding is proposed at a later date, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The demolition would be carried out within the boundaries of the site, with dismantling from top to bottom and “demolishing inwards to the centre of site”.
The site is expected to be covered in grass and surrounded by a fence.
A decision on the planning application will be made after a council consultation ends on 1 June.
