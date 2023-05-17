Rescued lion dies after 13 years at wildlife park
Ares was one of 13 lions brought to the UK from Romania in a rescue mission in 2010
The 15-year-old African lion died following a period of declining health, Yorkshire Wildlife Park said
He was put down by staff at the park, a spokesperson added
A lion brought to the UK as part of a rescue mission from a Romanian zoo more than a decade ago has died.
Fifteen-year-old Ares was put down at Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster on Wednesday due to his "declining health", a spokesperson said.
The African lion was part of a 13-strong pride brought to the park in 2010 after an appeal raised £150,000 to rescue them.
In a statement announcing his death, the spokesperson said Ares "holds a special place in the park's history".
The announcement of Ares's death was made "with a heavy heart", they added.
"Our hearts go out to the dedicated animal rangers who provided unwavering love and care to Ares on a daily basis, forming an unbreakable bond over the years."
The rescued lions came from Oradea Zoo in Romania, where they had lived in small concrete-floored cages.
Following a year-long fundraising appeal which began in 2009, the pride were flown in a specially-modified Boeing 737 which landed at Robin Hood Airport, just a mile from their new home in South Yorkshire, on 11 February 2010.
