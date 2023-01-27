Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he would be "worried" if one of his relatives had to use a hospital's under-pressure emergency department.

He and deputy leader Angela Rayner were visiting The Princess Alexandra Hospital (PAH) in Harlow, Essex.

He was speaking in response to hearing more than 5,000 patients had to wait more than four hours at its A&E in December before admission, transfer or discharge.

Stephanie Lawton, chief operating officer at PAH, said the department had experienced an "extremely high demand" and that its teams were working hard to assess, treat and admit patients.

The Conservative government announced £250m earlier this month to buy thousands of care home beds and upgrade hospitals in the hope of easing winter pressures.