Two PCSOs who climbed into a moving car to stop a suspect have been shortlisted for a national bravery award.

Leicestershire Police's Tim Jones and Jonny Davies were responding to a call from a man, who it was reported was in distress in the area of St Augustine Road in Leicester on 7 June.

The force said the man attempted to leave the area by hijacking a taxi, which crashed into a police vehicle that had arrived as back-up.

The PCSOs then got into the car to try to stop the suspect, before the taxi hit a barrier and tree and came to a stop.