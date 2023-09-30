Designs for modern art gallery's rooms revealed
An artist has revealed designs for part of a £4.7m renovation of a modern arts space in Northampton.
Giles Round, who worked on the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, was commissioned to design the Civic Reading Room at NN Contemporary Art.
The work on its home on 24 Guildhall Road it due to be finished in autumn 2024.
Round said his designs for the interior "draws inspiration from the architecture" of Northampton.
He recently designed the Lantern Foyer for Bristol Beacon concert hall, a curtain for the foyer of Queen Elizabeth Hall at the Southbank Centre, and a series of permanent works for Art on the Underground in London.
He said he was "thrilled" to work on NN Contemporary Art and his designs incorporate other Northampton building such as 78 Derngate, the Guildhall and Mounts Baths.
"I have loved working on the interior, meeting everyone and immersing myself in the wild and decorative Northampton style," he said.
