An artist has revealed designs for part of a £4.7m renovation of a modern arts space in Northampton.

Giles Round, who worked on the Queen Elizabeth Hall in London, was commissioned to design the Civic Reading Room at NN Contemporary Art.

The work on its home on 24 Guildhall Road it due to be finished in autumn 2024.

Round said his designs for the interior "draws inspiration from the architecture" of Northampton.