The team behind Project Gaumont believe returning the theatre to its original use would benefit the town centre and provide better value for money than building a new venue from scratch, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

A spokesman said: “Any new-build will have to be away from the town centre and hence will not benefit it, which we believe is an essential element in keeping our town centre alive."

Project Gaumont wants the building to host a range of events, from live music and comedy to trade shows, film screenings, sports events, circus performances and banquets.

The building was acquired by Somerset West and Taunton Council in January 2020 for £2.1m, then automatically transferred to Somerset Council on April 1, with Mecca Bingo still holding the lease on the facility.

A council spokesman said: “There has been no request to us for financial support or other advice. There are no discussions happening or currently planned about selling this asset or transferring anything to Project Gaumont.”

The Firepool masterplan will also include a 130-bed hotel, an eight-screen cinema, a bowling alley, a nursery and a health hub.

The district council estimated in November 2021 it would cost about £25m to deliver the venue, with the bulk of the funding coming from the sale of houses at the eastern edge of the site.

Somerset Council said it remained committed to delivering the venue on Firepool provided funding was sufficient.

A spokesman said: “The facility would have a broad scope of uses that are unlikely to be met by the Gaumont building."