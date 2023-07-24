The family of a woman who was found dead at her Surrey home have paid tribute to her.

Joy Boulton, 59, was discovered inside the property in Ash, near Guildford, on 11 May having died from a head injury.

Her family said they were "deeply devastated" at the loss of a "deeply caring person".

Sara MacKenzie, 61 and from Ash, has been charged with Ms Boulton's murder.