A teenager has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving over a collision in which a keen runner was killed.

David Francis was struck by a black Audi S8 which then ploughed into the garden of a house in Morgan Mews, Netherton, on 13 April.

The 63-year-old was regularly seen jogging, sometimes only wearing shorts regardless of the weather, with local tributes calling him the "Litherland Running Man".

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, Merseyside Police said.