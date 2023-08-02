Consultation on tip closures delayed
- Published
A public consultation into the closure of four tips in Kent has been delayed as officials gather more information.
The plans could save about £1.5m for Kent County Council (KCC), which needs to save £86m.
Labour councillor Barry Lewis said it showed KCC was rethinking its plans.
Tory chairman of the environment committee Sean Holden said it was "sensible" to hold back the consultation so residents could have all the information they need.
An email seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service said: "It is important that wider information is included within the consultation documents to receive informed public and stakeholder views.
"This will mean the commencement will no longer be in early August."
The four tips under threat are Faversham, Tovil in Maidstone, Deal, Richborough, Dartford and Swanley.