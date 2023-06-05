A pensioner has died following a crash between a motorbike and a car.

Emergency services were called to the collision at Sixteen Foot Bank, between Stonea and Manea in Cambridgeshire, just after 12:00 BST on 3 June.

The accident on the B1098 involved a blue Volvo V60 and an orange Kawasaki Vulcan motorbike.

Paramedics attended but the 73-year-old man from the county, who was riding the motorcycle, died at the scene.