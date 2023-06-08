A man remains in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car in a Derbyshire village.

Police said the pedestrian - in his 40s - was hit by a red Land Rover, which then left the scene, in Church Gresley at about 23:40 BST on 3 June.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and bailed while inquiries continue.

Officers want to hear from any potential witnesses as well as those with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.

