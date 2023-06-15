Victim named in Sheppey murder case
A man who was shot dead on the Isle of Sheppey has been named.
Sam Petrou, 35, was found dead by police at an address in Fourth Avenue, Eastchurch, on Sunday morning.
Three suspects, two men and a woman, who were arrested in connection with the death, have been released on bail.
Officers are appealing for drivers with dashcam footage from Saturday evening in Eastchurch to come forward.
They are looking to identify the movements of people or vehicles in the Warden Road and Fourth Avenue areas.
