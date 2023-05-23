Hundreds gather to see new RAF plane fly over Ramsey’s pier

Hundreds of people have gathered in the north of the Isle of Man to see a special fly past by a new Royal Air Force aircraft.

The P8 Poseidon flew over the Queen’s Pier in Ramsey at a height of 1,000ft (305m)

The event was a precursor to the weekend's commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic in Liverpool.

It was the longest military campaign in World War Two.