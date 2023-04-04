The skipper of a Cumbrian fishing boat is fronting a national campaign to attempt to improve safety in the industry.

Amy Farish skippers a day boat - a small boat without sleeping accommodation - which sails from Walney Island, along with her partner.

Ms Farish, whose boat is one of only seven commercial day boats working in the area, now features in a safety campaign by the Fishing Industry Safety Group (FISG).

She said she "jumped at the chance" to promote how dangerous the industry could be.