Guernsey cliff and vinery fires put out
Guernsey firefighters have dealt with two outdoor blazes overnight in the Forest and the Castel.
Crews were called to an area at Le Goof, in the Forest, shortly before 01:00 BST, and said they extinguished a fire on the cliffs which was 25m (80ft) wide on one front.
They were then later called to a blaze at a vinery, off Rue Cohu in the Castel, where they said a "large number of trees" were alight.
They left that scene shortly after 03:00.
No injuries were reported in either incident.