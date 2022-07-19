Guernsey firefighters have dealt with two outdoor blazes overnight in the Forest and the Castel.

Crews were called to an area at Le Goof, in the Forest, shortly before 01:00 BST, and said they extinguished a fire on the cliffs which was 25m (80ft) wide on one front.

They were then later called to a blaze at a vinery, off Rue Cohu in the Castel, where they said a "large number of trees" were alight.

They left that scene shortly after 03:00.

No injuries were reported in either incident.