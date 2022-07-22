Dog show tribute for handler lost in line of duty
A police officer who lost his life in the line of duty will be honoured at a popular dog show.
PC Ged Walker, a Nottinghamshire Police dog handler, was killed while trying to stop a stolen car in Bulwell in January 2003.
The officer suffered fatal injuries after he tried to remove the keys from the ignition and was dragged behind the car
A dog show named in his honour will mark its 19th year on Sunday.
The Ged Walker Memorial Dog Show will be held at West Park, Long Eaton and the local community is being urged to honour the fallen officer.
PC Walker died in hospital two days after the incident in January 2003.
In December of the same year, 26-year-old David Parfitt was convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “Ged’s exceptional bravery and dedication to duty will never be forgotten.
"He courageously put his life at risk to stop a dangerous criminal and events like the memorial dog show are an opportunity to remember his exceptional actions.”