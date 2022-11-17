M﻿an found guilty of guest house murder

Warren Atkinson custody pictureSuffolk Police

Warren Atkinson was found guilty of murder at Ipswich Crown Court

A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying.

Stephen Povey, 37, suffered serious injuries after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year.

Warren Atkinson, 41, was later charged with murder and was convicted after a nine-week trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on 29 November.

Suffolk Police said officer were called to the address by the ambulance service reporting that a man had sustained serious injuries inside the property.

Mr Povey was found unconscious in a kitchenette on the top floor of the building, with significant facial injuries, police said.

He was lying on his back on the floor with a "substantially sized" wooden coffee table on top of him.

Suffolk Police

Stephen Povey was staying at the same guest house as his killer

Mr Povey was treated by paramedics but died at the scene, police said.

A post mortem examination found that he had sustained multiple areas of blunt force trauma to the head and neck.

Sixty-two separate injuries were found on his head and body.

Police seized Atkinson's clothes when he was arrested and his hooded top, t-shirt, shorts and trainers were all found to have Mr Povey’s blood on them.

A﻿tkinson claimed he acted in self-defence but the jury found him guilty of murder.

He was remanded in custody.

