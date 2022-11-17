A man has been found guilty of murdering another man in a guest house where they were both staying.

Stephen Povey, 37, suffered serious injuries after he was attacked at the property on Norwich Road, Ipswich, on 9 July last year.

Warren Atkinson, 41, was later charged with murder and was convicted after a nine-week trial at Ipswich Crown Court.

He is due to be sentenced on 29 November.