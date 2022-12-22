Eight people taken to hospital after pub fire
- Published
Eight people were evacuated and taken to hospital after a fire in a village pub.
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said it was called at about 22:40 GMT, on Wednesday, to the blaze at The Green Man, on High Street, Clophill.
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) said nine people were assessed at the scene and eight were taken to Bedford Hospital for further assessment and care.
Half the building was damaged by the fire and the rest was heat and smoke damaged.
"Five ambulance, four Hazardous Area Response Team vehicles, three ambulance officer vehicles and a rapid response vehicle were sent to reports of a serious fire at a public house in Clophill", the EEAS said.
A spokeswoman for the fire service said eight people were evacuated and the cause will be investigated.
Bedfordshire Police attended to support the fire service and asked people to avoid the area on Wednesday night.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story idea for us, get in touch via eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external