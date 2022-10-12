T﻿wo rescued from building fire

A Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service fire engine

Emergency services attended the property in the early hours of Wedensday

At a glance

T﻿wo people were rescued from a building fire in Falmouth in the early hours of Wednesday, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has said.

Crews from Falmouth and Tolvaddon were sent to the property on Dracaena Avenue at about 01:30 BST.

The fire had started on the lower ground floor of a three-storey, detached property.

The occupants were made aware of the fire by a working smoke alarm and were able to call 999, according to the fire service.

Devon and Cornwall Police also attended and closed the road while emergency services carried out their work.

A﻿t about 03:30 BST, the fire was extinguished and everyone was accounted for, the fire service said.