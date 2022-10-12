Two rescued from building fire
At a glance
Two people were rescued from a building fire in Cornwall after calling 999
Fire crews were sent to the property on Dracaena Avenue in Falmouth
The fire service said the occupants were made aware of the fire by a working smoke alarm and were able to call 999
- Published
Two people were rescued from a building fire in Falmouth in the early hours of Wednesday, Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service has said.
Crews from Falmouth and Tolvaddon were sent to the property on Dracaena Avenue at about 01:30 BST.
The fire had started on the lower ground floor of a three-storey, detached property.
The occupants were made aware of the fire by a working smoke alarm and were able to call 999, according to the fire service.
Devon and Cornwall Police also attended and closed the road while emergency services carried out their work.
At about 03:30 BST, the fire was extinguished and everyone was accounted for, the fire service said.