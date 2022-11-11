Flexible teen and speed-cubing champion claim new records

Liberty Barros with her world record certificateReuters

Liberty, 14, now holds two world records thanks to her flexibility

A speed-cubing champion and a 14-year-old dubbed "the most flexible girl in the world" have both set new world records.

Their attempts were to mark the 19th annual Guinness World Records Day on Thursday.

Liberty, from Peterborough, claimed the record for walking forwards 20m (66ft) while in a backbend knee-lock, where her body is bent backwards, completing it in 22 seconds.

George Scholey, 20, from Northampton broke the record for solving the most rotating puzzle cubes in 24 hours by completing 6,931.

Reuters

L﻿iberty had to walk forwards for 20m while her body was bent backwards

Liberty told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "I fell on my first attempt but then I just got up and tried it again and got it on my second attempt."

The flexi-dancer had already broke the world record for the most chest-to-floor back bends in 30 seconds, which she calls a "Liberty lowdown".

"T﻿he officials verify [the attempts]... and they make sure I'm following all their rules," she said.

She said breaking the records was "amazing".

L﻿iberty is a contestant on the upcoming series of Spain's Got Talent but said in the future she wants "to be in Marvel movies because then I can be a bendy superhero".

"I also want to set up my own performance and movement school," she said.

Reuters

S﻿tudent George Scholey completed almost 7,000 Rubik's Cubes in 24 hours

Mr Scholey began his challenge on Wednesday and live-streamed the event on his YouTube channel.

He beat the previous record of 5,800 Rubik's Cubes.

The student at Queen Mary University in London has also set a record for solving puzzle cubes while riding a skateboard with 500, which were handed to him by helpers.

PA Media

S﻿tudent George Scholey has competed in several speed-cubing competition and already hold UK records

