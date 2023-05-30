A lorry driver has died after his articulated HGV collided with the fence of a RAF base.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway of the A1 at the Townsend Road junction for Wittering, Cambridgeshire, at about 15:20 BST on Sunday.

Cambridgeshire Police said the lorry "left the road and collided with the perimeter fence of RAF Wittering".

The driver, a man in his 40s from the Kettering area of Northamptonshire, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.