Lorry driver dies after collision at RAF base

RAF WitteringGetty Images

The lorry hit the perimeter fence of RAF Wittering, police said

A lorry driver has died after his articulated HGV collided with the fence of a RAF base.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway of the A1 at the Townsend Road junction for Wittering, Cambridgeshire, at about 15:20 BST on Sunday.

Cambridgeshire Police said the lorry "left the road and collided with the perimeter fence of RAF Wittering".

The driver, a man in his 40s from the Kettering area of Northamptonshire, was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Find BBC News: East of England on FacebookInstagram and Twitter. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830

Related Topics

Related internet links