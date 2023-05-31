A TT fan receiving hospice care has said a special trip to see a qualifying session for the races meant "everything".

Graham Whittaker was given a balcony view of Tuesday's practice laps at the Joey Dunlop Foundation building at Braddan Bridge.

Staff at Hospice Isle of Man arranged the trip after they discovered he was an avid TT fan and had spent years photographing the races.

It comes after Mr Whittaker was visited by TT legend John McGuinness last week.