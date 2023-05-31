Special TT practice trip for hospice patient
A TT fan receiving hospice care has said a special trip to see a qualifying session for the races meant "everything".
Graham Whittaker was given a balcony view of Tuesday's practice laps at the Joey Dunlop Foundation building at Braddan Bridge.
Staff at Hospice Isle of Man arranged the trip after they discovered he was an avid TT fan and had spent years photographing the races.
It comes after Mr Whittaker was visited by TT legend John McGuinness last week.
Mr Whittaker, who is receiving holistic palliative care, said he had been a fan of the TT for as long as he could remember and had not missed one since he began watching in 1958.
"The best part, especially race day, is waiting for the first bike and you can see them coming in the distance," he said.
"I've got hairs standing on my arms now just thinking about it."
Mr Whittaker has been a keen photographer of the races for many years.
He said his house was full of pictures "all over the walls of the TT", and he would describe each one to anyone who was interested.
Registered hospice nurse Caitlin Barlow said the job could be "very hard at times".
However, she said creating "enjoyable moments like this for patients makes our job worth while."
Healthcare assistant Bethanie Howell said it was important to show that the hospice did more than end of life care, and staff tried to make "special" moments for patients.
Watching the practice laps from Braddan Bridge, Mr Whittaker said he was incredibly grateful to the hospice.
"It means everything to me, everything," he added.
