An external review into the governance and culture at RTÉ has been ordered by the Irish minister for media.

Catherine Martin met the chair of the RTÉ board on Saturday following revelations about payments made to the broadcaster's top presenter Ryan Tubridy.

It emerged on Thursday that Mr Tubridy was paid €345,000 (£296,800) more than had been publicly declared.

Siún Ní Raghallaigh, the board's chair, said the broadcaster would work closely with the review to rebuild public confidence.

"While as minister I cannot get involved in the day-to-day operation of RTÉ, I do need assurance that the governance and culture is fit for purpose," Ms Martin said.

The minister said she told Ms Ní Raghallaigh that the controversy has caused "untold damage to RTE’s reputation".