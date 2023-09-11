A new audio walking tour has been created, giving a "time capsule" of "incredible" stories from a diverse town.

Luton's Museum of Stories is an audio walk featuring 12 dramas about real-life experiences and memories from the Bury Park area.

Co-producer Fin Kennedy, from Applied Stories, external, hoped it would "increase footfall and highlight Dunstable Road's unique independent High Street".

Organised tours will take place from Monday to Saturday during Heritage Open Days, external week.