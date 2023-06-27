RTÉ's Dee Forbes will not attend parliamentary committee
Former RTÉ director general declines to be quizzed over secret payments
Dee Forbes had already resigned over RTÉ's pay deal with Ryan Tubridy
A spokesman said "ill health" prevents her from attending committee
Staff at the Irish public broadcaster have protested over the pay scandal
The former boss of RTÉ, Dee Forbes, will not be questioned by members of the Irish parliament about undisclosed payments to TV presenter Ryan Tubridy.
She was invited to appear before the Oireachtas (Irish parliament) media committee, but a spokesperson said she will not attend due to ill health.
Mr Tubridy received €345,000 (£296,000) over what RTÉ declared from 2017-2022
RTÉ staff, many of whom had their pay frozen in recent years, staged protests outside their offices on Tuesday.
About 200 employees joined the demonstration which was organised by the National Union of Journalists (NUJ).
They feel a sense of "utter betrayal" by their employer because of the secret payments, according to Stuart Masterson, chair of the RTÉ trade union group.
He said that "behind every big name, earning hundreds of thousands, are ordinary workers, men and women who are not on high wages, doing their very best to deliver public service broadcasting".
RTÉ is funded by a licence fee and the government has insisted that management must provide full clarity on payments made to Mr Tubridy.
"Trust and confidence have been broken and it is essential that RTÉ puts the full facts on the public record," said Media Minister Catherine Martin.
She has already ordered an external review into the governance and culture at Ireland's national broadcaster.
In a statement on Tuesday, Ms Martin said the public "wants to know who signed off on the payments", and who else was involved or aware of them.
Last week, the joint Oireachtas committee on tourism, culture, arts, sport and media said it would invite RTÉ's boss and executives to explain the payments.
Ms Forbes was suspended last week and then resigned with immediate effect on Monday.
She had been director general for almost seven years, having taken up the post in July 2016.