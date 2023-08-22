St Sampson, known locally in Guernsey as the Bridge, could be given the go ahead for regeneration work to take place to improve coastal and flood defences.

The move was highlighted in the Government Work Plan - a document which sets out the States' plans for the island going forward.

The plan said the States was seeking support for investment in regeneration of the area "through development of housing and related flood defence work".

President for the committee for environment and infrastructure, Lindsay de Sausmarez, said coastal defences were "taken very, very seriously".