St Sampson, known locally in Guernsey as the Bridge, could be given the go ahead for regeneration work to take place to improve coastal and flood defences.
The move was highlighted in the Government Work Plan - a document which sets out the States' plans for the island going forward.
The plan said the States was seeking support for investment in regeneration of the area "through development of housing and related flood defence work".
President for the committee for environment and infrastructure, Lindsay de Sausmarez, said coastal defences were "taken very, very seriously".
'Essential'
She said: "We're an island so we take coastal defences pretty seriously.
"We recognise sea levels are rising, extreme weather are going to become more frequent and intense so we need to look to the future and make sure as we go forward our flood defences and coastal defences are up to the job."
The policy and resources committee said more plans could be brought to the Guernsey States meeting in December.
In a report, the committee said due to the "commercial nature of some of these discussions, it is not possible to provide further details at this stage".
It added: "The committee can also confirm that discussions relating to the development of housing at the Bridge also include flood defence requirements, because these are essential for any future development."
