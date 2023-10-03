She said SEND services would be "at the top of our list of priorities".

It comes after Ofsted recently found Oxfordshire was failing on its SEND services.

The report identified "widespread and systemic failings" and gave the Local Area Partnership, which comprises Oxfordshire County Council, NHS Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West (BOB) Integrated Care Board (ICB) and the Oxford Health and Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trusts, 30 days to come up with a plan.

The report also remarked that "too many children and young people are unable to access the education provision they need; and while many schools prioritise transition work, when there are delays to decision making and naming suitable placements, this work is undone".

Ms Gregory will focus on the action needed to tackle the matters raised by inspectors, the council said.

Ms Lefman said the cabinet's priorities would concentrate on “rebuilding trust with parents and children, communicating better with them, listening to them and delivering better outcomes for the most vulnerable children in the county".

Other new cabinet members include Neil Fawcett, who will oversee community and corporate services, Nathan Ley who will manage public health, inequalities and community safety, and Judy Roberts who will manage infrastructure and development strategy.

An extraordinary council meeting is due to take place on 13 October to discuss the Ofsted report.