The family of a 47-year-old man who died in road crash said his loss "left an enormous hole in our hearts".

Suffolk Police were called just before 13:45 BST on 27 May to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the B1077, near Witnesham.

Gavin Douglas, from Ipswich, had a "lifelong passion" for mechanics, motorbikes and cars, his family said.

They described him as being "at his most happy on his bike or with his head under a bonnet covered in grease whilst he listened to his favourite tunes".