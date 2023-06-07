Family pay tribute to motorcyclist after road death
The family of a 47-year-old man who died in road crash said his loss "left an enormous hole in our hearts".
Suffolk Police were called just before 13:45 BST on 27 May to a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle on the B1077, near Witnesham.
Gavin Douglas, from Ipswich, had a "lifelong passion" for mechanics, motorbikes and cars, his family said.
They described him as being "at his most happy on his bike or with his head under a bonnet covered in grease whilst he listened to his favourite tunes".
The tribute said: "The magnitude of this loss has left an enormous hole in our hearts as he was a larger-than-life character in our family.
"Gavin's absence is deeply felt, and the love and longing for him are immeasurable.
"Throughout his life, we have always held immense pride in him.
"Family was everything to Gavin and the time we all spent together held a special place in his and our hearts.
"We deeply mourn his loss and remember him as an integral part of our lives.
"He was the brightest of stars and we miss him terribly."
