A woman preparing to run Sunday's London Marathon in memory of her son said it "blows your mind" that she taking part.

Kim Ludlow's son Bruce died at 38 weeks after she was in hospital for two weeks and he caught an infection.

The 54-year-old, from St Neots in Cambridgeshire, is raising money for the charity Sands, which supports those affected by the death of a baby.

"You just can't imagine it and how that's affected me; it's been quite significant," she said.