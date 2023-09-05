A road in Devon remains closed after a shed fire on Monday night due to the discovery of "hazardous materials" at the scene, police have confirmed.

Police and fire crews were called to the scene of the fire near Western Bypass, Totnes, at about 17:20 BST on Monday after reports of explosions.

Fire crews tackled the blaze, however, the road remains closed due to the need for a specialised cleaning crew to deal with the hazardous debris.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the roof of the shed was believed to have contained asbestos.