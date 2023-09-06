Former Olympian charged with child sex offences
A former Olympic swimmer has appeared at Plymouth Magistrates' Court charged with child sexual offences.
Antony James, 33, from Plymouth, faces 21 charges including rape, sexual activity with a child and possession of indecent images of a child - incidents alleged to have happened between 2012 and 2022.
Mr James appeared in court on Wednesday, speaking only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.
He was released on conditional bail to appear at Plymouth Crown Court on 9 October.
Mr James represented Great Britain in the 100m butterfly at the 2012 Olympics and was also a Commonwealth Games medal winner.
He was also a student police officer but has been suspended since his initial arrest and is no longer an employee of Devon and Cornwall Police.
Mr James faces charges include rape, sexual activity with a child, possession of indecent images of children, controlling or coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
