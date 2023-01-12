Love Island: Disabled Essex contestant hopes to raise awareness

The first partially-sighted contestant on Love Island said it would be "100% great" if he could raise awareness of his condition while in the villa.

Ron Hall, 25, from Essex, lost his sight in one eye while playing football as a child.

The financial adviser is one of 10 contestants who will try to find love in the South African winter series of the ITV2 reality show.

He said if he could "make an impact" on people who might be insecure about their vision it would be "fantastic".