Inverness' first distillery in 130 years has officially opened on the city's riverside.

Uile-bheist, Gaelic for "monster", cost £7.5m to construct and fit out.

It is the first distillery to open in Inverness since 1892.

The Highland capital was once home to the Glen Mhor, Albyn and Millburn distilleries but they closed down in the 1980s due to competition from global whisky production and falling demand.

Uile-bheist also has a brewery and will be making the first beers in Inverness in 34 years.

Owner Jon Erasmus said the new business would focus on craft products, and maximising use of clean energy.

Water for the site will be treated by fluorescent lighting, partly powered by the glass-fronted building’s roof-top solar installations.