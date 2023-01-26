A NHS boss has apologised for being "clumsy" when he said hospitals were not safe places.

Nick Hulme, chief executive of Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said he was talking about patients who did not need to be in hospital.

He earlier told a Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board (ICB) meeting hospitals were "awful, they are not safe places, so unless you really need to be there you shouldn't be there".

But speaking to BBC Radio Suffolk, Mr Hulme said: "I apologise if the language that I've used has offended anybody, particularly our staff, perhaps I was a bit clumsy."