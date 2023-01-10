A man arrested after another man was attacked in the smoking area of a pub has been released on bail.

The man, in his 50s, suffered a serious head injury in the attack outside the Sir John Cockle, in Sutton Road, Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, on Friday.

Officers, who were called at about 23:00 GMT, said the victim remained in hospital in a serious condition.

A 39-year-old man, detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, has been released on conditional bail.