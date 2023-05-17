Council urged to take over troubled leisure centres
At a glance
Campaigners have called for Kirklees Council to take over the running of three leisure centres
Facilities in Batley, Deighton and Colne Valley were temporarily closed in December
Despite a £6.1m council bailout, operator Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) has only reopened the Colne Valley centre
Campaigners fighting to safeguard three leisure centres have urged the council to take control of the facilities.
Batley Baths, Deighton Sports Arena and the swimming pool at Colne Valley Leisure Centre were closed in December, with operator Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL) citing rising energy costs.
Despite a £6.1m bailout from Kirklees Council, only Colne Valley has reopened while Batley is now permanently shut.
A council spokesperson said "uncontrollable financial pressures" had created a difficult environment for leisure operators across the country.
KAL has said Deighton Sports Arena is due to reopen with limited hours for six months thanks to the council's financial support, but no date has been fixed.
Louise Lewis, from the Save Deighton Sports Centre campaign group, said: “It is appalling that KAL have failed to open Deighton Sports Arena already, despite them insisting that the closure would only be temporary until the end of March."
She said she feared the company wanted to "wash their hands of Deighton just as they have done with Batley".
"In my opinion, the local councillors should be doing so much more to support the community and ensure the sports centre is reopened and remains open," she added.
"What the area needs is the sports centre opening fully and back under the council's control."
A spokesperson for the Save Batley Baths campaign said people were "heartbroken" by the closure and accused KAL of deliberately carrying out a "poor" consultation "to ensure the community’s voice was silenced".
In a statement they said: "Our campaign has not given up. We are now asking for Kirklees Council to bring this asset back into house. This will allow the council to fund and manage the building and service."
A spokesperson for KAL said: “KAL fully understand that some customers will be disappointed by the difficult decision to close Batley Baths & Recreation Centre.
“In terms of engagement with Batley Baths customers, KAL’s Chief Executive and Deputy Chief Executive attended two public meetings in January/ February 2023 to listen to the views of customers and community representatives and responded as far as possible to the items raised.
"Any follow up or additional communications from customers and community representatives have also been responded to."
A Kirklees Council spokesperson said: “The financial environment for leisure operators across the country continues to be extremely tough due to uncontrollable financial pressures. That is why the council agreed a £6 million support package for local leisure centres earlier this year.
“The funding has given KAL limited options to reverse some of the closures from last December, with Deighton Sports Arena to reopen on a partial basis for six months as long term options are assessed. KAL are currently finalising its plans and an announcement will be made in the coming weeks confirming the re-opening date.
“The council is aware of detailed questions submitted on behalf of the campaign group. A full response will be supplied shortly through the council’s Freedom of Information process.”