Weather forecast moves Coronation party indoors

A Coronation party planned for Saturday has been moved indoors due to a forecast of rain in Alderney.

Events to celebrate the investiture of His Majesty King Charles III had included a one-gun salute and raising of the Union Flag at Fort Albert.

However, the programme, including a street party planned for the Island Hall Garden, will now be moved inside the hall, the States said.

Alderney States President William Tate said they had made the decision "reluctantly".

He added: "The programme will remain the same with the addition of the Town Crier and a short address from me."

He said the forecast was "good for Sunday", adding: "We will not allow the weather to put a damper on the weekend."

The Met Office forecast predicts a 90% chance of rain on Saturday morning.