There are more than 560 wallabies living in the north of the Isle of Man, a survey has found.

The number of animals in the Ballaugh Curraghs area has grown since several escaped from a nearby wildlife park in the 1960s.

Previous estimates suggested more than 100 of the marsupials were living wildly, but a new survey has uncovered a much larger number.

The data will be used by the Manx Wildlife Trust (MWT) to asses the impact of the animals on the local environment and how to manage the population.