Public set to be consulted over waste sites plan
At a glance
Up to four waste sites across Kent could be closed to cut costs
Kent County Council says it needs to save £55m or face bankruptcy
The plans could go out to public consultation over the summer
- Published
Plans to close four household waste sites across Kent are set to go out to public consultation.
Kent County Council claims it could go bankrupt if it does not axe services, and has proposed the move to save £55m.
Several other waste sites are also facing having their opening hours cut.
The council’s environment and transport sub committee has voted to draft a consultation document.
If approved at the committee’s meeting on 5 July, it could be put to the public.
The sites under threat are in Dartford, Faversham, Maidstone and at Richborough, near Sandwich.
The plan has already been attacked by the Conservative leader of Dartford Borough Council, Jeremy Kite, who said closing the local site would lead to more fly-tipping and pollution, with people forced to drive further to find a waste site.
Follow BBC South East on Facebook, external, on Twitter, external, and on Instagram, external. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk, external.