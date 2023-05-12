A man from the Republic of Ireland who has been detained in Iran since October has been released on humanitarian grounds.

The news was confirmed by Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs on Friday.

The Iranian embassy in Dublin told BBC News NI they "can confirm that the news regarding the pardon and release of Mr Bernard Phelan is correct".

Bernard Phelan, 64, is originally from Clonmel, County Tipperary, but grew up in Blackrock, County Dublin.

Ireland's Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin said he was "pleased and relieved" that Mr Phelan has been released.

"I have continually stressed the urgency of Mr. Phelan’s release on humanitarian grounds. This case has been a key priority for me," he said.

Mr Phelan had been accused of "providing information to an enemy country" and sentenced to six-and-a-half years prison in March.